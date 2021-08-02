Advertisement

USA’s Carey wins gold in women’s floor excercise after Biles withdraws

Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's...
Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - American gymnast Jade Carey has won the gold medal on floor exercise.

The 21-year-old from Arizona bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the top spot on floor with a score of 14.366. The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo even with star Simone Biles sitting out four finals to focus on her mental health.

Italian Vanessa Ferrari, fourth at both the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, claimed silver. The 30-year-old’s dramatic performance drew a roar from the various federations inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166. The gymnasts had both the same difficulty score and execution score in their routines.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
An unoccupied home caught fire Sunday morning and the fire traveled to the neighboring home,...
Unoccupied home catches fire; causes damage to a neighboring home
Delta Variant now reported in area
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Gallia County shooting
UPDATE | Person of interest taken into custody in shooting incident

Latest News

The massive bill is the result of months of negotiation with Democrats and Republicans finally...
Lawmakers finalize text of $1 trillion infrastructure bill
Denny Thompson, 51, spent three months battling COVID-19 in the hospital with machines keeping...
‘I’m a believer now’: Man who battled COVID-19 for 3 months urges vaccinations
The 51-year-old man, who was hospitalized for three months, is encouraging others to take...
After life or death battle with COVID-19, Ind. man encourages others to get vaccinated
Fernando Castano, 47, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, a battery...
Firefighter charged in domestic dispute asks for leniency due to Surfside collapse work
The firefighter is accused of pointing a gun at his estranged wife in front of their kids,...
Firefighter who worked Surfside condo collapse charged in domestic dispute