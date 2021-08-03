Advertisement

1-800-GAMBLER says they could see spike in first-time bettors after Olympics

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Olympics being a significant time for sports viewing and entertainment, some might get into sports betting because of it.

The help line “1-800-GAMBLER” says that the pandemic has been a source for a large increase in gambling.

Especially with the accessibility of new ways to bet, from online and mobile.

They say that they haven’t seen a noticeable trend because of the Olympics and sports betting.

However, Sheila Moran, director of marketing communications for 1-800-GAMBLER, says that there can be an increase some time after the Olympics with first-time bettors.

Especially with football season and the world series around the corner in the fall.

“And that would not surprise me. It’s a new event, it’s a novel event. It may draw in some first-time bettors. There’s a lot of advertising out right now encouraging people to bet online. And so, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are some new folks who start betting. And then, a few weeks or months down the road realize that they’re in too deep, and they’re asking for help,” says Moran.

Moran says that if you or anyone you know is having difficulty with gambling to call 1-800-GAMBLER, you can click this link to get help.

