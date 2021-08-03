Local health agency sees small rise in COVID-19 vaccinations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Monday, West Virginia leaders said there has been an increase in the number of vaccinations statewide, as COVID-19 cases rise.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has also noticed an increase, although it’s not a substantial one.

A spokesman for the health department says as cases have risen-largely due to the presence of the Delta Variant-it’s hoped more people would become vaccinated.

The West Virginia DHHR website also notes a slight increase in vaccine shots in the health department’s six-county region. And a small increase is noted in Washington County.

”We aren’t seeing a huge increase in numbers, but we are seeing an increase, so I think that would probably be a lot of it,” says Carrie Brainard of the MOVHD. “We’re going to continue to do the vaccine clinics whenever we can-the pop up clinics-and reach out to people, so, hopefully, people will take advantage of that opportunity.”

Brainard says the health department plans future testing clinics. One of them is scheduled for Thursday, August 12, at Bicentennial Park in downtown Parkersburg, from noon-4 P.M.

It will be a drive-through clinic.

