Advertisement

More than 1,000 earthquakes rock Yellowstone in July

By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say July was a really shaky month at Yellowstone National Park.

One expert called it a “doozy.”

The U.S. Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity this week.

It says seismologists reported more than 1,000 minor quakes around Yellowstone last month.

It’s the most quakes reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were a part of seven different swarms.

A swarm is a series of small quakes that happen back-to-back over a short period.

The agency says the largest single swarm saw more than 760 earthquakes hit beneath Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unoccupied home caught fire Sunday morning and the fire traveled to the neighboring home,...
Unoccupied home catches fire; causes damage to a neighboring home
Two roadwork projects beginning this week in Wood County
MOV Health Board: no mask mandate, encouraging vaccinations
UPDATE: Belpre Homecoming Festival kicks off on August 5th
Gregory O'Dell
Obituary: Gregory Patrick O’Dell

Latest News

Zach Shrivers and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 8/3/21
Forecast for August 3rd
Forecast for August 3rd
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds; he disputes allegations