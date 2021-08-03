Advertisement

Nedeff named Marietta Police Chief

Aaron Nedeff
Aaron Nedeff(n/a)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A former police captain has been named Marietta’s newest chief of police.

Aaron Nedeff, who was serving as acting police chief following Rodney Hupp’s retirement, will now officially head the department.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher told us that Tuesday morning.

Schlicher said the civil service commission met Monday night and voted to suspend the normal rules of appointing a police chief, allowing the mayor to appoint Nedeff to his new position.

WTAP has reached out to Schlicher and Nedeff for further comment and we are awaiting their responses.

