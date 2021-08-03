Advertisement

Nelsonville police officer killed in the line of duty

Officer Scott Dawley died Tuesday in a car crash on the way to a call.
(KVLY)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NELSONVILLE, OHIO (WTAP) - The Nelsonville Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers. Officer Scott Dawley died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in a three-vehicle collision while responding to a call.

At around 2:26 pm, Tuesday, August 3, officer Dawley and several other officers were responding to a report of shots fired on the east side of Nelsonville. While en route, Dawley and others were travelling eastbound on Canal Street, when he was involved in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Canal Street and Rocky Boots Way by the Rocky Boots outlet store.

Dawley suffered serious injuries due to the crash and first responders started CPR on him at the scene. He was transported by Athens County EMS to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and was pronounced dead at the emergency room. One driver in another vehicle was transported by MedFlight to a Columbus hospital for emergency medical attention, and the driver of the third vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol crash investigation team is handling the investigation of the incident.

“This is a tragic event, and I can’t even begin to express how sorry I am for Scott Dawley and his family,” said Scott Fitch, Nelsonville Police Chief. He asked for privacy for Dawley’s family.

“This has been a terrible year for Nelsonville with this incident and the May death of a firefighter. We have become even more keenly aware of the dangers our public safety professionals must endure, but we all have hoped they would continue to be looked over and protected. While another tragedy has stricken our city, I would like to ask the community to be respectful to the Dawley family and allow them to have privacy in this tragic time, and keep the Nelsonville police officers, especially Officer Dawley in their thoughts and prayers,” said Scott Frank, Nelsonville City Manager.

Additional details, including funeral arrangements, will be posted when they are available.

