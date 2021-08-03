Obituary: Charlotte R. Deem Barrett

Charlotte R. Deem Barrett went to join her husband, Roy in Heaven on August 3, 2021.

She was born in Parkersburg, on July 12, 1930, a daughter of the late Okey and Viola Deem.

Charlotte graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1947. She was employed with Valley Savings and Loan Company for 17 years and then with the Wood County Assessor’s Office for 7 years retiring in March of 1991.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Barrett; a daughter, Diana Lynn Eshelman; two brothers, Norvil and Bernard Deem; one sister, Carrie Caplinger; her granddaughter, Megan Reynolds; and her beloved cat, Trixie.

She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Janet and David George of Vienna and Lori and Michael Shultz of Belpre; three nieces; one nephew; two great-grandsons; and her cat, Mandy.

There will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society P.O. Box 392 Parkersburg, WV 26102.

