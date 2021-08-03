Obituary: Ellen Irene Duvall

Ellen Irene Duvall passed away peacefully in her home in the early hours of July 30, 2021, at the remarkable age of 102.

She was born December 7, 1918- one of eight children, born to the late Rollie Elesworth Hartshorn and Eliza A. Thomas Hartshorn in Newport, OH.

Ellen met her husband, Ross, at her first place of employment, American Viscose in Parkersburg, and later worked at Dils, JCPenney, and Woolworth department stores. Ellen shined in service to her community, in her faith, and in her culinary skills. She was a precinct worker in the City of Belpre and a Girl Scout leader, and taught Sunday school where she was a member for many years. Her pies, nut rolls, and homemade noodles were the anticipation of many holidays. Ellen was a natural teacher and passed her love of nature, gardening, and birds on to her two sons and grandchildren. She was resourceful and a conservationist at heart, as well as a crack shot with a rifle. She appreciated every creature’s place in nature, but she had her limits, and did not take kindly to blue jays at the feeder, or snakes in the barn. After raising their family, she and Ross worked side by side for years, renovating houses in Belpre, and serving as landlords, developers, and residential builders. They built the street, named for their only grandson Chris, where they made their final home.

Ellen is survived by her son, Ronald R. (Marian) Duvall; granddaughters, Sherry R Duvall, Ronda K Duvall, and Susan Duvall and Donna Winslow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross H. Duvall; son, Robert H, Duvall; grandson, Christopher T. Duvall; siblings, James Hartshorn, Alva Hartshorn, Debra Shawver, Pearl Delong, Debra Shawver, and Austin Hartshorn.

The family would like to thank all of her personal care givers, Drs., and hospice nurses. Also a special thank you to Freedom Gate Church for all their prayers.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Seth Fallon officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Duvall family.

