Advertisement

Parkersburg Big Reds look for big year in Singer’s last dance

The Big Reds have their first practice for the 2021 fall season
The Big Reds have their first practice for the 2021 fall season(WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Monday was the start of fall sports practices, and Parkersburg High School’s football squad is prepared to make a deep run in 2021.

The Big Reds finished the 2020 season with a 6-2 record, but were unable to play against Parkersburg South or in the Class AAA playoffs due to Wood County’s status in the COVID-19 state map.

P.H.S. is looking to make a deep run behind their star quarterback Bryson Singer, who is one of the top rated high school quarterbacks in West Virginia.

The Big Reds hope to play at a fast tempo on offense, and are excited to have fans back at Stadium Field.

They open their season on August 27 at Huntington, and have their home opener a week later against Spring Valley.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unoccupied home caught fire Sunday morning and the fire traveled to the neighboring home,...
Unoccupied home catches fire; causes damage to a neighboring home
FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
Two roadwork projects beginning this week in Wood County
Delta Variant now reported in area
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash

Latest News

The Patriots began their 2021 football season on Monday
Parkersburg South Patriots look to improve off tough 2020 season
Guidelines have been released by the WVSSAC that make sure football is played safely
WVSSAC Announced Schedules Can Be Adjusted
The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
SEC invites Oklahoma, Texas to join conference
Carlee Nelson
Local gymnasts talk team USA, share insights on gymnastics