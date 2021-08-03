Parkersburg Big Reds look for big year in Singer’s last dance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Monday was the start of fall sports practices, and Parkersburg High School’s football squad is prepared to make a deep run in 2021.

The Big Reds finished the 2020 season with a 6-2 record, but were unable to play against Parkersburg South or in the Class AAA playoffs due to Wood County’s status in the COVID-19 state map.

P.H.S. is looking to make a deep run behind their star quarterback Bryson Singer, who is one of the top rated high school quarterbacks in West Virginia.

The Big Reds hope to play at a fast tempo on offense, and are excited to have fans back at Stadium Field.

They open their season on August 27 at Huntington, and have their home opener a week later against Spring Valley.

