Parkersburg South marching band prepares for season

By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South’s marching band is hard at work, preparing for the upcoming school year.

Flags spun through the air, rising with the sounds of saxophones and trumpets. It’s week five of pre-school-year-training for these musicians. That means they’ve already pushed through two weeks of fundamentals and two weeks of band camp.

Band Director Christopher Shew said this year’s group is young and doubled in size from two years ago.

Only one more week until this band kicks it into full gear. The pre-game performance for meet the team, Parkersburg Homecoming, Music in the Park, and football season are coming up fast.

Shew said, “..., we’re starting to fundraise for Disney. They’ve been waiting to go to Disney since - they were supposed to go right when the pandemic hit and they weren’t able to go so we’re going to try to go to Disney this year.”

Shew said they’re aiming to keep up with the premiere bands of West Virginia this season. Of course, the ultimate goal is to win states but at the very least the band’s looking to win a couple contests.

