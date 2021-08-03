Parkersburg South Patriots look to improve off tough 2020 season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots begun their 2021 season Monday, looking to avoid a repeat of the results of the 2020 season.

COVID-19 struggles and a tough schedule had the Patriots end the 2021 season with a 1-7 record.

This year, there is a new energy around the Patriots football team, as they look to improve in many areas.

The most important for them is experience, as their roster contains many young players that will have to fill key roles from players that have graduated from the team.

The Patriots open their season in Charleston against Capital on August 27, and their home opener at Erickson will be on September 10 against Woodrow Wilson.

The Crosstown Showdown with Parkersburg High will be played early in 2021, as the game is slated for September 17.

