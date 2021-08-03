Advertisement

Parkersburg South Patriots look to improve off tough 2020 season

The Patriots began their 2021 football season on Monday
The Patriots began their 2021 football season on Monday(WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots begun their 2021 season Monday, looking to avoid a repeat of the results of the 2020 season.

COVID-19 struggles and a tough schedule had the Patriots end the 2021 season with a 1-7 record.

This year, there is a new energy around the Patriots football team, as they look to improve in many areas.

The most important for them is experience, as their roster contains many young players that will have to fill key roles from players that have graduated from the team.

The Patriots open their season in Charleston against Capital on August 27, and their home opener at Erickson will be on September 10 against Woodrow Wilson.

The Crosstown Showdown with Parkersburg High will be played early in 2021, as the game is slated for September 17.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unoccupied home caught fire Sunday morning and the fire traveled to the neighboring home,...
Unoccupied home catches fire; causes damage to a neighboring home
FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
Two roadwork projects beginning this week in Wood County
Delta Variant now reported in area
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash

Latest News

The Big Reds have their first practice for the 2021 fall season
Parkersburg Big Reds look for big year in Singer’s last dance
Guidelines have been released by the WVSSAC that make sure football is played safely
WVSSAC Announced Schedules Can Be Adjusted
The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
SEC invites Oklahoma, Texas to join conference
Carlee Nelson
Local gymnasts talk team USA, share insights on gymnastics