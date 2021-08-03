Powerball launches Monday drawings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Powerball is giving players more chances to win cash prizes and bigger jackpots.

Tuesday, an addition to America’s jackpot was announced.

A new Monday drawing will join the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings currently held on Wednesday and Saturday of each week.

The first Monday drawing will be held on August 23 at Powerball’s usual drawing slot of 10:59 p.m.

The Powerball Product Group anticipates adding the Monday drawing will result in larger jackpots.

The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis.

Adding a third drawing does not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes.

All U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights.

Powerball tickets remain at $2 per play with this change. Players will continue to choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26. The Powerplay add-on feature remains at an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.