Traffic officials reminding drivers to be cautious around school buses

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - With the school year approaching, highway officials want to remind people to be careful when school buses are on the road.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say that drivers will be taking a little longer of a commute to work.

Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed and cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving. The Patrol also reminds motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for school bus stops.

Drivers will be expected to be more mindful of when school buses are on the road and providing bus drivers with extra attention and precautions.

“Safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers and motorists,” said Lt. Chesar, commander of the Marietta Post. “Motorists should always exercise caution while children are boarding and exiting school buses.”

This includes stopping when the bus has its flashing lights on to let kids on and off of the bus.

“Well, it’s just the safety of our kids that are being picked up. And it’s one of the few laws in Ohio that an officer doesn’t have to observe a violation to take enforcement. So, we work very closely with the school bus departments, with the mechanics, with the drivers. We inspect the buses each of them twice a year. Those are troopers doing that job. And so, we know when they have complaints, they call us first. And we follow up on them. And if they observed a violation, we can identify the driver, the vehicle. Then we do take enforcement action,” says Marietta Asst. Post Commander, Sgt. Garic Warner.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that from 2016 through 2020, over 58 hundred bus-related crashes occurred in Ohio. Over 19 hundred were injured and eight deaths came during time.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.