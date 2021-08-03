Advertisement

United Way Alliance forming new women’s group

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is forming a new women’s group called Women United.

The goal of the group will be to provide a resource for local women to learn about the critical issues impacting the lives of area residents. The group will aim to leverage the resources, expertise, and ideas of local women in order to create positive change in terms of important local issues.

Additionally, it will provide opportunities for women to network and build a range of skills.

In addition to a number of other events throughout the year, some of the projects the group will undertake include:

  • Participating in and helping to plan interviews with inspiring women for the Chat United podcast
  • A holiday event to fund a local project
  • A special Day of Action Women United project

Additional information about the group’s launch date, membership requirements, and more will be made public shortly.

Those interested can call the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley at (304) 580-0570.

