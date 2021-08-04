17th annual Williamstown Relay For Life is set for Friday, August 6

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Many people have or know someone who has been impacted by cancer. And this Friday, people have an opportunity to help find a cure for this disease at the Williamstown Relay for Life fundraiser.

Elaine Bender, event co-chairperson for Williamstown Relay For Life, says the event will start at 5:30 Friday at the Tomlinson Park in Williamstown and will run until 11:00 at night. City workers are already sprucing up the park to get ready for the 8 different teams that will be walking through the park to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Bender says there will be a vendor show, lots of local food to eat, games, prize raffles, and a Luminaria Ceremony to honor those who have battled cancer.

“We are a small, close-knit community and we like to help each other and it’s very heartwarming to help your neighbor,” Bender said.

“Hopefully one of these days some of the money we raise will be the actual cure.”

Bender says they were able to raise around 40,000 last year despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic and hope to surpass that this year.

The theme for this year is “Getting back in the Saddle” and the relay teams will be dressed up in wester, cowboy-themed clothes as they walk through Tomlinson Park. Bender says the entire community is invited to cheer on the relay teams and help them raise money for the American Cancer Society.

