Belpre City Schools says masks are not required right now for new school year

Belpre City Schools holds back to school town hall
Belpre City Schools holds back to school town hall(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELPRE, OHIO (WTAP) - Belpre City Schools Superintendent Jeff Greenley says right now, masks are optional this school year. He shared that news during a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday.

He made a few recommendations that the Board of Education will vote on at its meeting on August 16, 2021. The recommendations are facial coverings are optional, but will be required on school buses because it is public transportation. There will be no temperature screenings. Students are encouraged to stay home if they’re sick.

There will be no attendance incentives this year for that reason. There will be no limits on crowds at sporting events too. He says these recommendations are based on what’s happening right now, and could change.

Students are going back to school in a staggered format. The first group starts on August 23, and all students will be back by August 25th.

During the town hall, he said Belpre City Schools is thinking about using the majority of its COVID-19 relief money toward staffing. He says he welcomes feedback about how to use the money.

He also said the school lunch program waiver is extended. That means breakfast and lunch will be free for all students this year.

The entire town hall is posted on Belpre City Schools Facebook page, and you can find the link to it right here: https://www.facebook.com/belpregoldeneagles/videos/563227604713776

