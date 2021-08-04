Belpre football officially kicks off the Jimmie Bell era

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

This week marks the official beginning of the Jimmie Bell regime, as official practices have begun for the Belpre Golden Eagles football team in 2021.

Belpre went 5-5 in 2020, and members of the team say a lot of work needs to be done in order for the team to reach their goals.

The one thing that Belpre will not be short on this season is energy. Coach Bell is bringing the intensity to practice in hopes it will translate to on-field success in 2021.

Belpre kicks off their season in a Washington County showdown at Warren on August 20th.

They will return for the first home game for Coach Bell on September 10 against Alexander.

