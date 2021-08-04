Candidates, issues being set for Washington County November ballot

MARIETTA, OH.- (WTAP) - Close to 100 candidates will be on ballots in portions of Washington County in November.

The filing deadline for the November election was at 4:00 Wednesday afternoon.

None of the offices being selected by voters this year will be county-wide. Political party candidates for Marietta and Belpre city councils were chosen in the May primary. Candidates for boards of education and township trustees were required to file petitions by the Wednesday deadline.

There will be a number of local issues on the ballot. They include a renewal of the fee residents pay for Washington County’s 911 center that will not include an increase.

There will also be a number of township levies on the fall ballot.

”We have several townships that have put on road levies,” says Karen Palowski, Deputy Director of the Washington County Board of Elections, “some for maintaining and operating cemeteries, ambulance service and or private medical service for some residents and townships.”

And residents in part of Belpre’s fourth ward will again see a local liquor option for two planned restaurants on Washington Boulevard.

The board of elections is to certify the candidates and issues on the ballot later this month.

The deadline to register to vote for the November 2 election is October 4. Early voting will be held during the month of October and absentee ballots can be requested before that.

