Crane topples over on Route 21

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 10:39 A.M. Wednesday, Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crane toppling over at 8520 Southern Highway in Rockport, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial reports suggested the crane operator was trapped inside the crane, however, he was later removed. While he was injured, it has not yet been confirmed whether he was transported to the hospital. An ambulance is on the scene, and no other individuals were injured.

The Pond Creek and Mineral Wells fire departments responded. Route 21 is currently closed to traffic.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

