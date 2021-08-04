Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelsonville police officer killed in the line of duty
Aaron Nedeff
Nedeff named Marietta Police Chief
Luis Vertentes, a tenant from East Providence, R.I., stands before Judge Walter Gorman during...
Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends
Jackson County schools open back up on the 18th.
Jackson County Schools release Covid guidance for upcoming school year
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Fred C. Knick, Jr. (Freddie)

Latest News

Pool Party
Daybreak, Free children’s pool party at Jackson Pool on Saturday, 8/4/21
Crane topples over on Route 21
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
Lung X-rays show difference vaccine can make