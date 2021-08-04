Fire reported in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire was reported on Wallace Road near Emerson Avenue in Wood County around 9:45 Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers with the Wood County 911 Center said traffic has been shut down on Emerson so crews can access a fire hydrant.

The Waverly, Deerwalk, Williamstown, and Vienna fire departments are on scene.

WTAP has a reporter heading there. Stick with us as we learn more.

