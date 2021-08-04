Advertisement

Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Nelsonville police officer

Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley died in a car accident on his way to a shots-fired...
Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley died in a car accident on his way to a shots-fired incident.
By WTAP New Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio will be flown at half-staff in honor of Scott Dawley, the Nelsonville police officer who died Tuesday in a car accident on his way to a shots-fired incident.

Flags at the Ohio Statehouse, as well as all public buildings and grounds throughout Athens County and the Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus will be flown at half-staff effect effective today, and will remain at half-staff through sunset on the day of Dawley’s funeral.

Other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly their flags at half-staff during the same time period if they choose to do so.

