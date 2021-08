VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #79 will be hosting a free pool party at Jackson Pool on Saturday, August 7th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event is open to all area students!

The FOP says to come out and enjoy the pool and enjoy some food, prizes, games, and meet some local officers and firemen.

