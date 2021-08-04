Advertisement

Law enforcement remind motorists about the Move Over Law

Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -Law enforcement is reminding drivers about the Move Over Law.

Drivers are required to move over to an adjacent lane or slow down when approaching any vehicles parked on the side of the road with their flashers on.

Sergeant Dustin Payne of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says crashes caused by drivers not moving over have increased and are preventable.

He urges motorists to slow down and continue to use caution when driving on roadways.

“Just use caution, especially with this time of year, with construction vehicles being out this summer,” Sgt. Payne explained. “Not just for police officers, like I said, but for construction vehicles as well. Make sure you give them ample room it’s really not worth a life to get somewhere a little bit quicker.”

Sergeant Payne says drivers who don’t follow the law will receive a ticket.

