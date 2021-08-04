Marietta Tigers hope experience translates to victories in 2021

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta Tigers football team is working to build off of a 2020 season that saw them go 3-5, and they lost a couple key contributors from last year’s team.

Still, the team has a lot of experience, especially with Jason Schob entering his 8th year as the head coach of the Tigers.

Marietta has been working on the off-field aspects more, and as Schob pointed out, the team members are excited to get in weight room, and they will become a stronger and faster team because of it.

The seniors on the team are excited to have a somewhat normal offseason, and are prepared to play in front of many Don Drumm Stadium fans once again.

The Tigers won’t have to wait long, as they open up their season at home on August 20 against New Philadelphia.

