Modernized weigh station now open on I-77

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - While it’s called a “weigh station”, the revised technology known as the Automated Thermal Inspection System, installed at the reopened facilities just south of Mineral Wells can determine in seconds if a commercial vehicle is road-worthy.

“The automated equipment can look to see if the brakes are working and the tires are OK,” Charlotte Lane, Chairman, West Virginia Public Service Commission, said at a ceremony Wednesday. “We no longer have to stop the trucks and do a physical examination to see if the trucks are safe.”

It’s located on Interstate 77, the traditional location in this area for the weigh station. But there’s talk about locating another on U.S. route 50, a major roadway int he past decade for trucks carrying oil and gas drilling cargo.

“I think any time we keep an eye on weight limits and regulations, I think it’s good for the state,” said Wood County Delegate John Kelly, one of several officeholders on hand for Wednesday’s event.

The West Virginia Division of Highways worked with the Public Service Commission to develop the system, noting it’s for the safety of the general public as well as the truckers.

“The enforcement the folks that operate these facilities do day in and day out is just vital to everything we do,” said Greg Bailey, Chief Operations Engineer, West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The modernization of the Mineral Wells area station was three years in the making.

