Advertisement

Obituary: Dale D. Henry

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dale D. Henry, 94 of Westerville, Ohio passed from this life into eternal life on Wednesday July 28, 2021 from complications due to cancer.

He was born on January 18, 1927 at the home of his grandparents in Beverly, Ohio. He was the son of the late James and Helen Johnson Henry. He was preceded in death by his brother Emerson E. Henry, first wife Jeanette O. Henry, second wife Ruth Sanderson Crissinger Henry, daughter Marsha Henry Colvin and infant sister Ida May Henry.

At the age of 18 he enlisted in the Navy. He served 2 years and returned home to attend college. He attended Marietta College. He spent his career working in the oil and gas industry. He was the owner of Henry Enterprises, Inc that specialized in sales and service of oil wells.

He is survived by 3 daughters, Kathy (Ed) Edwards, Terri Cozzens, Lee Ann (Todd) Bixler, stepsons, John (Susan) Crissinger, Robert (Debbie) Crissinger, 10 grandchildren, 2 step grandsons, and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, Ohio on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelsonville police officer killed in the line of duty
Aaron Nedeff
Nedeff named Marietta Police Chief
Luis Vertentes, a tenant from East Providence, R.I., stands before Judge Walter Gorman during...
Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends
Jackson County schools open back up on the 18th.
Jackson County Schools release Covid guidance for upcoming school year
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Fred C. Knick, Jr. (Freddie)

Latest News

Charlotte Barrett
Obituary: Charlotte R. Deem Barrett
Grace Haythorne
Obituary: Grace Prewett Haythorne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sylvia Powell
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jack Simmons