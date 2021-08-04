Obituary: Dale D. Henry

Dale D. Henry, 94 of Westerville, Ohio passed from this life into eternal life on Wednesday July 28, 2021 from complications due to cancer.

He was born on January 18, 1927 at the home of his grandparents in Beverly, Ohio. He was the son of the late James and Helen Johnson Henry. He was preceded in death by his brother Emerson E. Henry, first wife Jeanette O. Henry, second wife Ruth Sanderson Crissinger Henry, daughter Marsha Henry Colvin and infant sister Ida May Henry.

At the age of 18 he enlisted in the Navy. He served 2 years and returned home to attend college. He attended Marietta College. He spent his career working in the oil and gas industry. He was the owner of Henry Enterprises, Inc that specialized in sales and service of oil wells.

He is survived by 3 daughters, Kathy (Ed) Edwards, Terri Cozzens, Lee Ann (Todd) Bixler, stepsons, John (Susan) Crissinger, Robert (Debbie) Crissinger, 10 grandchildren, 2 step grandsons, and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, Ohio on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

