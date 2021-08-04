Advertisement

Obituary: John Nathan Evans

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Nathan Evans, 52, of Davisville, WV passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born October 22, 1968 in Joliet, IL, a son of Sandra Christopher Evans of Davisville and the late Edward D. Evans, Sr. John was a Union Pipefitter for Local Union #787. He enjoyed music, loved his family and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Paula Uppole (Al) of Parkersburg, Timmy Evans (Cindy) of Little Hocking, Tony Rae Evans of California and Amanda Roberts of Parkersburg; sisters-in-laws, Doris and Mary Evans both of Parkersburg; and nieces and nephew, Liza Grace, Ellie and Deacon Roberts along with several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by an infant son, Seth Evans; and his siblings, Edward Evans, Jr., Pamela Braden, Thomas Evans, Myrna Evans and Billy Helfrich.

Memorial services will be held at a later date by the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelsonville police officer killed in the line of duty
Aaron Nedeff
Nedeff named Marietta Police Chief
Luis Vertentes, a tenant from East Providence, R.I., stands before Judge Walter Gorman during...
Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends
Jackson County schools open back up on the 18th.
Jackson County Schools release Covid guidance for upcoming school year
Convoy for solider returned home after 70 years
Remains of soldier return to West Virginia 70 years later

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dale D. Henry
Charlotte Barrett
Obituary: Charlotte R. Deem Barrett
Grace Haythorne
Obituary: Grace Prewett Haythorne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sylvia Powell