Obituary: John Nathan Evans

John Nathan Evans, 52, of Davisville, WV passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born October 22, 1968 in Joliet, IL, a son of Sandra Christopher Evans of Davisville and the late Edward D. Evans, Sr. John was a Union Pipefitter for Local Union #787. He enjoyed music, loved his family and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Paula Uppole (Al) of Parkersburg, Timmy Evans (Cindy) of Little Hocking, Tony Rae Evans of California and Amanda Roberts of Parkersburg; sisters-in-laws, Doris and Mary Evans both of Parkersburg; and nieces and nephew, Liza Grace, Ellie and Deacon Roberts along with several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by an infant son, Seth Evans; and his siblings, Edward Evans, Jr., Pamela Braden, Thomas Evans, Myrna Evans and Billy Helfrich.

Memorial services will be held at a later date by the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

