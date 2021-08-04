Parkersburg Housing Authority to hold back-to-school party

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Housing Authority will be holding a Back-to-School Bash on August 13 at 1 P.M. The event is for residents of Homecrest Manor, as well as their friends and family.

It will include an inflatable slide, a bounce house, treats from Kona Ice, popcorn, door prizes, and more. Free backpacks sponsored by United Way will be handed out to children. Smokey the Bear will make an appearance, and there will be a fire truck, ambulance, and police car for children to enjoy.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will also be present to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Free Walmart gift cards will be given to the first 50 residents who get vaccinated.

The event is intended to offer an end-of-summer opportunity for children and families to gather.

“Our goal is to provide activities for the children and youth here at Homecrest Manor and to support them going back to school,” said DJ Haynes, executive director of the Parkersburg Housing Authority.

Haynes added that, since the event had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Homecrest Manor community is looking forward to bringing it back this year.

Those who would like additional information are asked to call (304) 428-6753.

