Advertisement

Real-life pandemic heroes honored with their own Barbie doll

By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mattel announced six new, one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls had been created to honor individuals leading the fight against COVID-19.

The dolls feature the likeness of several real-life women who have been monumental during the pandemic:

  • Amy O’Sullivan is a nurse who treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn and became ill herself.
  • Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is an Asian-American physician who helped fight racial bias and discrimination.
  • Professor Sarah Gilbert helped develop the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.
  • Dr. Jacqueline Goes de Jesus led the genome sequencing of Brazil’s COVID-19 variant.
  • Dr. Kirby White developed a doctor’s gown that could be laundered and re-used.

The Barbie dolls are part of Mattel’s Thank You Heroes program. They are not available for purchase.

The company also announced that it was donating $5 for each Barbie doctor, nurse and paramedic doll from the regular line of the toys sold at Target.

The money will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelsonville police officer killed in the line of duty
Aaron Nedeff
Nedeff named Marietta Police Chief
Luis Vertentes, a tenant from East Providence, R.I., stands before Judge Walter Gorman during...
Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends
Jackson County schools open back up on the 18th.
Jackson County Schools release Covid guidance for upcoming school year
Convoy for solider returned home after 70 years
Remains of soldier return to West Virginia 70 years later

Latest News

The delta variant continues to spread as vaccination rate increases.
The delta variant continues to spread as vaccination rate increases
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2020, file photo, people fill a bar during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally...
Sturgis bike rally revs back bigger, despite virus variant
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Over half NY Assembly wants to oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit
Substantial delays expected on Ritchie CR 22/3, Holbrook Road