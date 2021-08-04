Advertisement

Remains of soldier return to West Virginia 70 years later

By Kirk Greenfield and Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.VA. (WTAP) - The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War come back to West Virginia. The convoy passed through Ravenswood Tuesday.

Army Corporal Pete W. Conley was reported missing in action after his unit was attacked. He was just 19-years-old. Nearly 70 years later, his remains were turned over by North Korea in 2018.

The plane carrying his remains landed in Columbus Tuesday evening. The convoy made its way through Jackson County via the Ritchie Bridge in Ravenswood.

People came to pay their respects as he makes his way back home to Chapmanville for a funeral service. He will be buried in Pecks Mill.

