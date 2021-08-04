Advertisement

Substantial delays expected on Ritchie CR 22/3, Holbrook Road

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Guest
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces substantial delays on Ritchie CR 22/3, Holbrook Road, from Thursday, August 05, through Friday, September 03, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

Doss Construction for Antero Resources will be performing an upgrading and paving project on Ritchie CR 22/3, Holbrook Road, beginning at milepost 0.44 to milepost 5.04, beginning at the intersection with CR 7/18 and continuing East 4.6 miles.

Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M. Substantial delays are possible. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Flagging personnel will be present to guide traffic.

This work is part of the Highways’ efforts to cooperate with the oil and gas industry, in this case Antero Resources Corporation, as they upgrade roadways in an effort to minimize damages to routes due to repetitive heavy hauling.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

