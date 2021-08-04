Advertisement

Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital

Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A tractor trailer in training is rear ended by a pickup truck on Route 7.

The tractor trailer was rear ended by a Toyota Tacoma heading northbound on route 7.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that it happened when the student in training of the large car was not provided with enough room by the car behind them.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to the Memorial Health Systems Belpre Campus by the Little Hocking Ambulatory Services.

Authorities say the drivers injuries are not life-threatening.

We will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported on Wallace Rd.
Fire reported in Wood County
Nelsonville police officer killed in the line of duty
Aaron Nedeff
Nedeff named Marietta Police Chief
Crane topples over on Route 21
Convoy for solider returned home after 70 years
Remains of soldier return to West Virginia 70 years later

Latest News

Candidates, issues being set for Washington County November ballot
Williamstown Relay for Life kicks off Friday, August 6th
17th annual Williamstown Relay For Life is set for Friday, August 6
Substantial delays expected on Ritchie CR 22/3, Holbrook Road
Pool Party
Daybreak, Free children’s pool party at Jackson Pool on Saturday, 8/4/21