Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A tractor trailer in training is rear ended by a pickup truck on Route 7.

The tractor trailer was rear ended by a Toyota Tacoma heading northbound on route 7.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that it happened when the student in training of the large car was not provided with enough room by the car behind them.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to the Memorial Health Systems Belpre Campus by the Little Hocking Ambulatory Services.

Authorities say the drivers injuries are not life-threatening.

