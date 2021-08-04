Advertisement

Truck flips over on Route 7

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A report was received at 1:32 P.M. Wednesday about a semi-truck that had flipped over on Route 7 near Joe Skinner Rd., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened as a result of an incident involving two vehicles. There are believed to be injuries, but confirmation is being awaited.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, as well as a squad from Little Hocking, are on the scene.

Information about road closures and additional details will be provided as they are made available.

