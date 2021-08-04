Advertisement

WVDE releases back-to-school guidelines

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -The West Virginia Department of Education has released its back-to-school guidance for this upcoming school year.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, State Superintendent Clayton Burch talked about the key mitigation strategies to ensure a safe return to school and extracurricular activities.

The strategies include recommending masks and social distancing and requiring schools to ensure proper cleaning and disinfection of classrooms and shared areas.

Burch says that the state is leaving it up to the districts to decide if masks will be required.

After the press conference, Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook released a statement saying the district will not require masks for students and staff.

Burch and WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan both spoke about how not all students and athletes will have to quarantine if exposed to Covid-19.

“This year, through the DHHR, if a child is vaccinated, they will not have to be part of those quarantined when they do the contact tracing,” Burch explained. “Secondly, if a child is not vaccinated and they have a mask on, they will not have to be part of the contact tracing or part of the quarantine.”

More information about West Virginia’s back-to-school guidelines can be found on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website.

