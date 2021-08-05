Advertisement

Congressman Mooney meets with local small business owners

(WSAZ)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Second District West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney visited with small business leaders in the Parkersburg area Thursday.

Mooney, whose district includes the area counties of Wirt and Jackson, met with business owners, including the regional manager for Burger King restaurants.

He says the issues he hears about most from them is the difficulties of staffing, as they try to recover from last year’s business shutdowns.

”There’s obviously a lot of issues, but what I’m hearing now,” Mooney says, “because the federal government added an extra monthly paycheck through unemployment, which expires at the end of this month, it’s particularly hard to find employees because they get the money from the federal government.”

Due to West Virginia’s decline in population, the number of congressional districts is likely to be reduced from three to two in 2022.

The legislative committee that will re-draw the state’s districts is now holding public meetings.

Representative Mooney believes the committee will redraw those district lines as fairly as possible.

