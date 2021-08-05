Advertisement

Crash reported on Route 555

(WCAX)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A crash was reported on Route 555 Thursday morning. It involved one vehicle that had been flipped over onto its top, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Minor injuries were reported. There were no road closures.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

