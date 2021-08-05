Crash reported on Route 555

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A crash was reported on Route 555 Thursday morning. It involved one vehicle that had been flipped over onto its top, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Minor injuries were reported. There were no road closures.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.