Delegate hopes to see certificate of need for treatment centers passed next year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission was asked again Thursday to consider a county-wide moratorium on drug treatment centers and homes.

Parkersburg City Council has passed a moratorium, Vienna City Council has begun to do so and Williamstown’s council has discussed it.

All three cities are hoping the West Virginia Legislature next year considers a process for licensing treatment facilities similar to the certficate of need system used to certify hospital expansions.

Wood County Delegate John Kelly says he tried unsuccessfully tried to introduce a bill in the 2021 session. he plans to do the same next year.

”Hopefully, by the end of the session, we’ll have these facilities under a certificate of need program,” Kelly told us this week, “and we can more closely monitor how many and who are able to establish.”

Delegate Kelly, meanwhile, presented the commission Thursday with a check for $12,000, for the recently-opened Amputee Center in Parkersburg.

The non-profit support center for amputees and their families opened last April.

