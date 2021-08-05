Advertisement

Delegate hopes to see certificate of need for treatment centers passed next year

By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission was asked again Thursday to consider a county-wide moratorium on drug treatment centers and homes.

Parkersburg City Council has passed a moratorium, Vienna City Council has begun to do so and Williamstown’s council has discussed it.

All three cities are hoping the West Virginia Legislature next year considers a process for licensing treatment facilities similar to the certficate of need system used to certify hospital expansions.

Wood County Delegate John Kelly says he tried unsuccessfully tried to introduce a bill in the 2021 session. he plans to do the same next year.

”Hopefully, by the end of the session, we’ll have these facilities under a certificate of need program,” Kelly told us this week, “and we can more closely monitor how many and who are able to establish.”

Delegate Kelly, meanwhile, presented the commission Thursday with a check for $12,000, for the recently-opened Amputee Center in Parkersburg.

The non-profit support center for amputees and their families opened last April.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported on Wallace Rd.
Fire reported in Wood County
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
FILE
UPDATE: Truck flips over on Route 7
Crane topples over on Route 21
Nelsonville police officer killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Congressman Mooney meets with local small business owners
WTAP News @ 5 - Man pleads guilty to grand larceny and B&E
WTAP News @ 5 - Man pleads guilty to grand larceny and B&E
WTAP News @ 5 - Wood Co. Senior Center receives food voucher booklets
WTAP News @ 5 - Wood Co. Senior Center receives food voucher booklets
WTAP News @ 5 - Vaccine rates are going back up with Delta variant being present
WTAP News @ 5 - Vaccine rates are going back up with Delta variant being present
WTAP News @ 5 - Belpre Homecoming kicks off at 6 P.M.
WTAP News @ 5 - Belpre Homecoming kicks off at 6 P.M.