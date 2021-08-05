Advertisement

Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Stanislaw F. Drwall

By Guest
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities tto be displayed at half-staff. The are to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately and continuing until sunset in honor of Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall of Thomas, W.Va., a sailor who was killed during World War II.

Aug. 5 marks the day of memorial services celebrating Drwall’s life.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PROCLAMATION

Drwall was on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft, sustaining multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsizing, resulting in the deaths of 429 crew members, including Drwall. He was 25 years old. Drwall’s remains were exhumed from a Honolulu cemetery in 2015 and identified using DNA and other analysis on March 25, 2021.

