Howlin’ in the Alley set for Friday August 27

MARIETTA, O.H (WTAP) -August is known to be full of the “Dog Days of Summer”...which is perfect for the 6th annual Howlin’ in the Alley concert.

This concert’s mission is to raise money for the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley- which runs solely on donations from the community. Live music will begin on Friday, August 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta and will run until midnight. The concert will be outside so people are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Michael Mullen, a volunteer for Howlin’ in the Alley and former mayor of Marietta, says admission to the concert is just a 5 dollar donation or a large bag of Purina dog or cat food.

“With 25,000 Facebook friends, we hope that if every one of those just gives a dollar, it will make it...do that math, that’s a lot of dog food and a lot of cat food. Or, if everybody gives two bucks it will be the largest fundraiser in the 133-year history of the humane society,” Mullen said.

In addition to the four bands, there will also be some local animal stars at the benefit concert...and Mullen says he will grab an instrument or two and perform to help raise money for our furry friends.

