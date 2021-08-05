Obituary: Florence Joann Peters

Florence Joann Peters, 80, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 3, 1941 in Lowell, Ohio, to Fredrick and Margaret (Kuhn) Rubrake.

Florence married Carl Leroy Peters on October 29, 1968. She enjoyed flea markets, shopping, listening to music and her cat, Snowball.

She is survived by her children, Jimmy Mugrage of Marietta, Ronnie Peters (Debbie) of Marietta; JoAnn Allen (Tim) of Lowell and Patty Ginther of Lowell; two step sons, Mel Peters (Linda) and Mike Peters; three sisters, Jessie King of Lowell, Susie Gessel of Lowell and Hazel Ward of Marietta; brother, John Rubrake (Liz) of Lowell; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Danny, Ricky and Joey; and daughter, Brenda Wick.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, with Pastor Jeff Baumer officiating. Family will greet friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Donations to help offset funeral expenses may be sent to Cawley & Peoples, 408 Front Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Peters family and offers online condolences as well as many others resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

