Obituary: Frederick “Fred” Samuel Amos

The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Reds have lost one of their biggest fans. Frederick “Fred” Samuel Amos, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the young age of 78 years old. Fred married, and is survived by, the love of his life Nancy Clark Amos whom he married in January 1966 in Parkersburg, WV, where they have lived ever since. Fred & Nancy have two children, Christy Herron and David (Jill) Amos and grandchildren: Tristan, Cory, Austin, Brandon and Christian.

Fred was born on October 18th, 1942 in Akron, OH to Kermit and Lucille (Willis) Amos. He is survived by his brother John R. of Midland, MI and sister Suzanne M. (Bud) Minner of Rockport, WV, and sister-in-law Margaret (Clark) Mason of Groveport, OH. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who love him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Joan (Blum) Amos.

Fred always said his kids were his greatest accomplishment. He was so proud of them and in the adults/parents they have become. Fred loved following Christy’s days in the majorettes and the Big Red Band. He even enjoyed working for the band boosters. His spent countless hours with David during his 12-year career in wrestling. Fred made sure that he never missed a match.

Fred was a longtime member of Beechwood Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. Fred was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He served in the US Army Reserve 463rd Engineer Unit for 8 years. Fred retired from Woodcraft Supply in December of 2010.

Although termed by many as the most stubborn man ever, Fred was a lovable and funny man who loved to laugh. Though some might say he was a man of few words, Fred could carry on great conversation which will be dearly missed.

Memorial Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV with Pastor Doug Guinn officiating. Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 8th, 2021 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 9th at 11:00 AM.

In Lieu of Flowers donations are appreciated for Beechwood Presbyterian Church 703 30th Street Parkersburg, WV 26101.

