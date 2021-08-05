Obituary: Judith A. Borman Hendrickson

Judith A. Borman Hendrickson, 74, of Marietta passed away at 5:20 pm, Monday, August 2, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born December 11, 1946, in Marietta a daughter of Blufford and Edna Hupp Borman.

Judy was a homemaker and a member of the Porterfield Baptist Church.

On November 28, 1997, she married Carl Hendrickson, Sr. who survives with two daughters and one son: Gary Lee (Jill) Hart, Jr. of Lowell, Carla (Matt) Cox and Melinda (Andrew) Allen both of Marietta; stepson and two stepdaughters: Carl (Tiff) Hendrickson, Jr. of Marietta, Brenda (Jeff) McVey of Belpre and Amber (Ben) Cline of Reno; 14 grandchildren: Cory, Trace, Ginger, Sheena, Robbie, Tasha, David, Alora, Jessica, Nathan, Ryan, Bradon, Ben Jr. and Madison and 11 great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers and one sister: Richard Borman, John Borman and Rosalie Ayers.

Preceding her in death were her parents, stepdaughter Regina Ellis, brother Jerry Borman and sister Patty Dye Cooper.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Aug. 6) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor David Roux officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: Lankfordfh.com.

