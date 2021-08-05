Advertisement

Obituary: Lester Terry

Lester Terry
Lester Terry(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lester Terry passed away at Ohio Valley Health Care August 4, 2021.

He was born August 7, 1934, a son of the late Flossie and Archie Terry.

Lester retired from Hope Natural Gas Company after 35 years of service. He was a member of People’s Church. He enjoyed hunting and golfing.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 39 years, Karen; children, Catherine (Curt) Walther, Jim (Heidi) Terry, Karen (David) Ashworth; step-sons, Mike (Heather) Bennett, Kevin (Cindy) Bennett, Eric (Eryn) Bennett, Chris (Sara) Bennett; brothers, Denver (Carolyn) Terry, John (Sarah) Terry, Wayne (Charlotte) Terry; sisters, June Knode, Marie Colton; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maxine Ford.

The family would like to thank Mike and Brenda Miller, Jay and Melissa Miller, and the staff at Ohio Valley Healthcare for the excellent care he received.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday August 7, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Kapple officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday August 6, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Terry family.

