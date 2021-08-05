Advertisement

State of W.Va. going to trial against J&J, other drugmakers in April

The state of West Virginia will go to trial against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, Teva...
The state of West Virginia will go to trial against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Endo Health Solutions next April.(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The state of West Virginia will go to trial against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Endo Health Solutions next April.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey asked the courts to allow the state to sue on its own instead of going to trial with other cities, counties and hospitals that are also suing.

A panel of judges handling the opioid crisis in West Virginia made the ruling Wednesday.

The state alleges that Johnson & Johnson used deceptive marketing practices which contributed to the opioid crisis in the state.

“This is a fantastic win for West Virginia’s fight against the opioid manufacturers” said Rusty Webb with the Webb Law Centre in Charleston.

Again, the trial is set for April 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported on Wallace Rd.
Fire reported in Wood County
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
FILE
UPDATE: Truck flips over on Route 7
Crane topples over on Route 21
Nelsonville police officer killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Forecast for August 5th
Forecast for August 5th
Crash reported on Route 555
Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Stanislaw F. Drwall
Trivia Winners
Daybreak Trivia Winners, July 2021
The West Virginia Board of Education and Department of Education released back-to-school...
WVDE releases back-to-school guidelines