Vaccine rates are going back up with Delta variant being present

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials are saying that they are seeing an increase in people coming out to get vaccinated.

Medical workers at Marietta Memorial say that they have seen a sharp decline from when the vaccines first came out.

Going from the hundreds and thousands that came in daily to receive their shots, to the tens that would come in weeks at a time.

However, they are seeing an increase now because of the delta variant.

“We have seen, as we spread vaccines around the health system, so we have it in multiple care clinics as far as primary care providers, etc. Plus we have our walk-in clinic. And as we keep track of those numbers since last week they’ve doubled. Now, granted, not a whole lot compared to where we were. But they have doubled. And so, we’re slowly trending back up. Which I think, the variant and an unknown fall and winter is playing into that,” says Memorial Health Systems infectious disease pharmacist, Stephon Foulton.

Medical experts say that the decline in vaccinations is because of hesitancy to get the shot and misinformation.

