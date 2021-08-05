West Virginia Wesleyan College to charge unvaccinated students a $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021 semester

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) students who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 could be stuck paying some fees.

The college recently released it’s campus arrival guidance for the fall. It states that students who aren’t vaccinated will be charged a non-refundable $750 COVID fee for the Fall 2021 semester. It also states that students who get COVID-19 and are unable to quarantine off campus will be charged $250 to finish their quarantine on campus.

Dean of WVWC Dr. James Moore explains, “The fee is going to be used to cover the expenses that will come with increased testing and other resources that the college will have to utilize and deploy to keep every student safe.”

All faculty, staff, and students are required to submit proof of vaccination status on or before Aug. 8.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.