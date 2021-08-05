Wood County Senior Center receives food voucher booklets

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is distributing vouchers to senior centers across the state.

It is a part of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program—a federal program funded through the USDA, Food and Nutrition Service.

The mountain state is receiving over $500 thousand to provide food voucher booklets to seniors.

“Well, you know, I always say that West Virginia agriculture is good health. Because the foods that we eat really determine how healthy we are. And particularly in these pandemic times. The healthier we are, the better the outcome should we unfortunately contract the COVID but any other illness,” says West Virginia Department of Agriculture commissioner, Kent Leonhardt.

These meal vouchers consist of coupons totaling $30, and those with the senior center and Department of Agriculture are wanting the seniors to use these on healthy food alternatives.

“Senior nutrition is always very important to us. And so, getting fresh produce into their diets is really important. And this is a great opportunity for them to do so,” says Wood Co. Seniors Association executive director, Kelly Goedel.

The distribution of the booklets will be next Tuesday through Thursday in downtown Parkersburg at the Market place.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.