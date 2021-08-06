8-year-old cousins raise money at birthday party for Beverly-Waterford Rescue Squad

BEVERLY, O.H. (WTAP) -Do you remember your 8th birthday? Chances are it wasn’t like the birthday party these two cousins from Warren recently had.

Silas Stephan and Koby Hall got a boatload of cash for their birthday this past weekend. But the money wasn’t for them. It was for the Beverly Waterford rescue squad.

“We decided to donate to the rescue squad for helping our community,” Koby said.

The boys presented their 300 dollars to Debbie Miller and Anna Offemberger of the rescue squad today. Both boys say they were shocked by the amount they raised.

“After, we counted up all the money...I started crying. It was incredible, it was incredible,” Silas said.

“It was so incredible,” echoed Koby.

And the squad was overjoyed to receive the money.

“I was speechless because you don’t see it from the little guys like this,” Miller said.

“To know that we made an impact, just as little as they are. But that’s what we do in a small town. This community is lucky, we are lucky as a squad to be here where everybody cares so much.”

Miller says they will notify the boys once they know just what the money will go towards. She says they are also having a fundraiser right now for the Beverly Fire Department. They are selling raffle tickets at the department for a four-wheeler and an ATV. The raffle winners will be announced on Sunday, August 22nd at the Waterford Fair.

