American Red Cross looking for volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - I was at the American Red Cross where officials held an open house Friday for people interested in volunteering.

I spoke with disaster program manager, Todd Wines, who says the organization needs help.

“Just last year in our 19 counties, we had close to three hundred responses,” says Wines. “And when we had 10 individuals running those. And we’re really looking for some more individuals to help them out.”

Some of the things volunteers are needed for include: blood drives, disaster relief, and service for armed forces.

And officials say this time of year is especially important for recruitment because hurricane season is approaching.

“It just takes a little bit of time for training and a big heart,” says American Red Cross Ohio River Valley executive director, Sharon Kesselring. “You have to really be willing to help people.”

Red Cross leadership says it needs volunteers who are ready to help when duty calls; day or night.

“Our citizens need help when their houses burn down. They need help with blood when they’re in the hospital. So, we’re supplying real humanitarian needs. And, when you’re involved there, you can feel that need. And, you can feel you participating in that. And, you just know that that’s what the Lord wants you to be doing,” says disaster services volunteer, Roger Zipfel.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Red Cross, you can sign up by coming to the office on Seventh Street in downtown Parkersburg. Calling the 304-485-7311, or online using the Red Cross app or clicking the link here to get started.

The American Red Cross is also looking for help with blood donations, as it says that the organization is in a state of emergency.

